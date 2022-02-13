Kim Kardashian melts hearts with throwback photo: 'I Still Make This Face'

Kim Kardashian is taking a trip down memory lane as she recently shared a throwback photo of her younger self looking absolutely adorable in a high ponytail.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old beauty mogul dropped a swoon-worthy photo of her childhood in which she can be seen donning a white outfit, paired with pink boots as she flaunted her hairs tied up with a scrunchie.

She wrote alongside the post, “I still make this face lol."

The SKIMS founder is known to dishing out some major fashion goals every time she steps out in public.

Her recent appearance at Met Gala 2021, dressed up in an all-black outfit, made headlines.



During her chat with Vogue, the reality TV star admitted that she first ‘fought against’ the idea of getting completely covered in a black ensemble, including a mask on her face.

“I was like, I don't know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face?" she told the magazine.

“But Demna (Gvasalia, creative director at Balenciaga) and the team were like, 'This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There's a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look’,” she shared.