Cristiano Ronaldo Jr joins Manchester United, follows footsteps of father

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is becoming father's mini-me as he joins Manchester United.

Turning to her Instagram this week, the pregnant girlfriend of Ronaldo shared her joy with fans as her son embarks on a new journey.

"Pursuing our dreams together," wrote Georgina. "Mum loves you."

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who has officially joined Manchester United's academy at the age of 11, also gets his father's kit number 7.

The news comes after Portugal international shared photos of the father-son duo, captioning: "Present and future."

