Kodak Black gets shot in LA outside Justin Bieber's party

Kodak Black has been shot during Justin Bieber concert afterparty outside West Hollywood.

The rapper was amongst four three other people who suffered injuries during the altercation.

NBC News reports Kodak Black, 24, was instantly sent to the local hospital where he is currently recovering from injuries. As per LAPD, a report for gunshots fired was lodged around 2.45 am.

People fired were between the ages of 19 to 60. LAPD adds that two victims were transported to area hospitals by the Los Angeles Fire Department and the rest were taken in private vehicles.

It is maintained that Kodak Black will recover soon since he is in a stable condition. The rapper's reps however have not made an official statement/