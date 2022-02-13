Kangana Ranaut says nothing can 'save' Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan

Kangana Ranaut is sharing her opinion about Deepika Padukone's movie Gehraiyaan.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Kangana called the Amazon Prime film 'trash' and bashed the makes for selling it under the banner of 'new age' romance.

“I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance ... in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don't sell trash pls ... bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show can _ save it ... it's a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai (there is no depth in it).”

Earlier, speaking to the media ahead of her reality show Lock Upp, Kangana responded to a journalist's comment on Deepika's hemline and neckline in the movie.

“Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down.”