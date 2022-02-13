Kangana Ranaut kicks off Sunday morning on the racecourse: Pics

Kangana Ranaut kicks off Sunday morning on the racecourse

Kangana Ranaut is one of the celebrities who can pull off every outfit. This time the actor is seen in a fiery orange polo T-shirt during her horse riding session, offering fans a fresh and attractive look.

The Thalaivi star began her Sunday morning on a high note as she headed to Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

For her session, the 34-year-old actor wore a blazing orange polo T-shirt and looked stunning as she paired it with straight-cut black jeans.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kangana shared a couple of photos. In one picture, Kangana can be seen riding the horse and she captioned the photo "morning riding."

In another, the actor posed with her favourite horse and even had some thoughts to share with her fans and followers.

Sharing the second photo, Kangana wrote, "If you haven't fallen in love with any animal yet you are missing out on a lot."

On the work front, Kangana has a number of projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen in the films Dhaakad and Tejas, in which she portrays an air force pilot. She is all set to venture into the digital world in addition to her film career. Ekta Kapoor's upcoming reality show Lock Upp will be aired on an OTT platform, and the diva will host it. Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, is her first film as a producer.