Fight outside Justin Bieber’s party involved Kodak Black’s entourage: reports

Kodak Black and his pals allegedly started a fight outside a club in West Hollywood, LA where Justin Bieber was hosting a star-studded party post his performance at the Pacific Design Center on Saturday.

According to reports, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were also included in the guest list of the event at The Nice Guy club.

TMZ reported that the No Flockin rapper along with Gunna, Lil Baby and his entourage were also ‘talking and smiling’ outside the venue when they suddenly got into an altercation.

“Kodak took a swing at someone and then…you hear gunshots,” told the publication.

To go by Page Six’s reports, “The fight was believed to have started with someone in Kodak Black’s entourage. After others jumped in, shots were fired…and then all hell broke loose.”

Black was previously arrested and pleaded guilty in March 2020 to charges of firearms possession.