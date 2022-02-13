Kanye West refers to Billie Eilish as he takes aim at Kid Cudi

A couple of days after demanding Billie Eilish apologize to Travis Scott, Kanye West once again mentioned the singer in his Instagram post.

This time the rapper used her name to take aim at Kid Cudi whom he kept off Donda 2 for his friendship with Pete Davidson.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, Kanye West said Kid Cudi will not appear on his album ‘Donda 2’ over his friendship with some one he doesn't like.

Kanye shared a handwritten note that read, “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.” “You know who” appears to refer to Davidson, who is in a relationship with West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

“We all speak in Billie language now,” the note added– a reference to Billie Eilish, who West recently called on to apologise to Travis Scott after he thought she had dissed the Houston rapper onstage.

