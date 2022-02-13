Victoria and David Beckham surprise daughter Harper with new addition to family: Video

Legendary footballer David Beckham and his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham left their daughter Harper in awe as added new member to their sweet family on Saturday.

Former Spice Girls star Victoria took to Instagram to reveal that the family had welcomed a pet rabbit.

Harper couldn't have looked happier as she held the furry animal in her hands, with her smiling from ear to ear. Their bunny, which was a Holland lop, had a beautiful colour, with brown and white fur and some miniature ears.

Victoria wrote a sweet caption for her post, as she simply wrote: "Harper Seven collected her bunny today!"

the fashionista also shared a clip of their new adorable family member, as the little rabbit hopped around in the grass as the wind ruffled through its fur – how cute! On this, she added: "Happy weekend!!! Harper Seven's new bunny!!"

Victoria Beckham's fans took no time to drop their sweet comments to see the heartwarming post, as one wrote: "The sweetest lop-eared bunny!!! Wishing Harper & bunny lots of love." another wrote: "Look at her smile," while another fan had an urgent query as they questioned: "What's the bunny called? We have Coco here!"