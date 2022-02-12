Rihanna adorns her growing baby bump with a glimmering sequin ensemble

Singing sensation and business mogul Rihanna, who is pregnant with her first child with beau A$AP Rocky, showcased her pregnancy fashion style during a photoshoot in Los Angeles.



The 33-year-old singer flaunted her growing bump in another look as she appeared with boyfriend A$AP Rocky at a bash.

She was looking amazing as she adored her growing baby bump with a glimmering sequin ensemble.

Rihanna share loved up moments with her boyfriend and the duo were not shy about their love for each other as the the rapper affectionately embraced her baby bump.



The Barbados native was looking stunning as she put her bump on display underneath a stylish shredded glimmering green backless halter top.

Rihanna has been winning hearts with her killer looks since her fans demanded the star to share more about her upcoming baby.