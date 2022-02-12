Alex Rodrigez believes Jennifer Lopez ‘will start missing what they had together’: source

Alex Rodrigez reportedly feels Jennifer Lopez is now starting to “miss what they had together.”

This revelation has been brought to light by an insider close to OK! who reveals that, while Rodrigez claims he’s in a “great place” since the split, he continues to carry a torch for his former flame.

Currently, the duo is attempting to unravel all their financial ties, it’s also awarding Rodrigez an opportunity to “reminisce with her” about the past.

According to the insider, “They’re mainly going through their respective lawyers, but they’ve had some one-on-one talks, and Alex always makes a point to compliment Jen.”

The same source also went on to detail Lopez’s side of the arrangement and admits, “Jen is civil to Alex, but she’d prefer to stick to business and sort out the financial stuff as soon as possible.”

“She doesn’t want to be enemies, but she’s not looking for a deep friendship, either. A-Rod, however, isn’t giving up hope, adds the insider.”

But “He believes Jen might start to miss what they had together, but she’s ready to put him in her rearview mirror,"