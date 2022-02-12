Lata Mangeshkar was a big fan of Sonakshi Sinha, says Shatrughan Sinha

Legendary actor Shatrughan Sinha revealed late music icon Lata Mangeshkar was a fan of his daughter Sonakshi Sinha.

Kaala Patthar actor talked about how fond Late Lata Mangeshkar was of his movies and that of his daughter’s.



Sinah said, "We were fortunate that I and my family got love and adoration from Lata Didi. She would often talk about my dialogues and acting. She used to like my daughter Sonakshi's acting as well.”

“She used to say 'I am a big fan of hers. I am a fan of yours but also a big fan of Sonakshi,” said Sinha as he recalled his conversation with the Nightingale of India.

The actor continued, "I told her 'you saying this is such a big compliment for our family and kid. She used to tell that she watched my several films and would recall the dialogues."

Shatrughan Sinha also talked about an incident where he had some lines in a song 'Aa Bata De Tujhe Kaise Jiya Jata Hai 'sung by Lata Ji and Mohammed Rafi. However, he was late for the recording and was scared of how she would react but to his surprise, she “handled the whole situation with the utmost grace”.