Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson are at Kanye West's target in 'City of Gods'

Kanye West is not letting a single chance slip away to target his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new flame Pete Davidson as he seemingly took a dig at the lovebirds once again with new song City of Gods.

The Donda rapper released his new track on Friday, February 11, also featuring Alicia Keys, Fivio Foreign, and Playboi Carti.

As soon as the song was out, fans were quick to notice that the scathing lyrics of the rap track diss the SKIMS founder.

“And if I let ’em have my wife, (N word) should thank me / With this Balenciaga and Balenci’ boots and new blue Yankee,” the 44-year-old hip-hop artist, who now goes as Ye, can be heard rapping in the song.

West also targeted the beauty mogul's beau who is known for his skit at Saturday Night Live (SNL).

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?) / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival,” the Yeezy designer rapped.

The Praise God song-maker also didn’t referred to the recent fiasco around daughter’s birthday party while dissing Kardashian as he rapped, “They act like they love you, they don’t even like you / They throw a party, won’t even invite you.”

“I seen the same thing happen to Michael / You Black and you rich, they sayin’ you psycho (What?), it’s like a cycle,” the lyrics read.



