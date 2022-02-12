Anushka Sharma drops unseen video of her making jam at a farm: Watch

Bollywood actor, Anushka Sharma recently shared a glimpse of her 2020 lockdown days as she dropped a throwback video.

Taking to Instagram, the Sultan actor shared a throwback video of her hitting the kitchen and making a mouth-watering jam for family.

It seems like the PK star spent the lockdown learning a handful of new skills while appreciating the joy in little things.

The video showed the diva, dressed up in a simple white outfit, collecting tomatoes as she walked past the trees with her mushy pet dog.

“Throwback to lockdown 2020 when I had watched one too many food blogs, decided to shoot this jam making video and thought that Coronavirus will be gone by 2021,” she wrote alongside the post.

On the professional front, Sharma is gearing up to make her comeback after embracing motherhood.



She will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, a biopic based on former Indian woman’s cricket team captain.