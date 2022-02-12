Rhea Chakraborty returns to work, thanks her supporters

Rhea Chakraborty has finally returned to work after a break of 2 years and thanked those who stood by her in tough times.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' actress posted a video of herself from a radio station.

She captioned the post, “Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thank you to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what, the sun always shines. Never give up."

The actress was under fire after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in June 2020.

She had to take a break from work after she was accused of abetting Rajput’s suicide. She was also arrested during the investigation of a drug case related to Sushant’s death. However, she is currently out on bail.