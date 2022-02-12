Drew Barrymore expresses love for cute puppies, new post leaves internet in awe

Actor and television talk show host Drew Barrymore never misses the chance to express her love for her adorable dogs.

The Charlie’s Angels starlet recently turned to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture with two puppies.

On Friday, the Wedding Singer actress, 46, posted a picture of herself, cradling two cute puppies while getting ready on the sets of her show.

She captioned the post, "Happiness is having a puppy in each hand and having my hair done with #FlowerHairtools"

In the photo, the Miss You Already actress, dressed in a bright pink, long-sleeve blouse, paired with a necktie bow and a full, red skirt, looks happy while holding the puppies in her hands.

Earlier in January, the 50 First Dates actress reached the 15m followers milestone on Instagram. She dropped an adorable video with her dog as she celebrated the new number of fans on social media.