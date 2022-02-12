Queen Elizabeth most likely to resume royal duties next week

British Queen Elizabeth II, who sparked fresh health concerns after Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus, will most likely to resume her royal duties next week, according to the royal sources.



The Sun, citing the royal sources, reported Queen Elizabeth 95, who recently marked her accession day, is expected to fulfill several engagements at Windsor Castle next week.

The monarch will hold video calls with the ambassadors and dignitaries from the Windsor.

Queen sparked fresh health concerns after Prince Charles was diagnosed with Covid-19 as the prince met her in Windsor two days before testing positive, according to British media reports

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating," said a message on the prince´s official Twitter page.

Buckingham Palace did not say whether the Queen had tested positive or negative for the virus.

However, Queen had no symptoms and submitted a negative result but will be closely “monitored and tested” over the weekend.