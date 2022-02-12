Queen's first meeting with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet revealed

The Queen is said to have already met her namesake great-granddaughter Lilibet.

According to PR expert and royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, the Queen and the little one met via video call however, it remains unclear as to when this event took place.

She told Express: “It is my understanding that the Queen and Lili have met each other over Zoom.”

Speaking about the prospect of an in person meeting, the expert said that it is unlikely that it will materialize considering Prince Harry’s security row with the UK Home Office.

“Unfortunately, I do not see Lili meeting the Queen in person unless the Sussexes find a solution to their security concerns within a reasonable amount of time.

“If Prince Harry opted to bring his family to the UK to see the Queen sometime soon, I am confident that the Queen and Prince Charles would provide adequate security for his family to ensure their safety.”