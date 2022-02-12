Shah Rukh Khan lets Aryan, Suhana attend IPL auction on his behalf

Shah Rukh Khan's children, Aryan and Suhana, are attending Indian Premier League auction on behalf of their father.
IPL auction 2022, which is scheduled for Saturday, had a briefing session a day before where all team owners were requested to join.
While Kolkata Knight Rider's Shah Rukh Khan was in absence, his presence was filled by eldest son Aryan and daughter Suhana.
The kids decked up in casual attire and masks as they attended the event for KKR. The outing comes Aryan's first appearance in the limelight after his jail release in 2021.
Take a look:
