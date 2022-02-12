 
Saturday February 12, 2022
By Web Desk
February 12, 2022
Kim Kardashian has her 'chin up' as Kanye West drags social media drama

Kim Kardashian is sending out an uplifting message for her fans! 

Amid all the drama that surrounds her estranged husband Kanye West, Kim's new mantra is to focus on herself.

Bringing the same energy, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to her Instagram to show off her photos in body-hugging gym wear.

"Chin up or the crown slips," she captioned, giving fans a glimpse of her exercise regimen.

The new photos come a few days after Kim made headlines with her statement on self-love for Vogue March issue. "The 40s are about me," she declared.