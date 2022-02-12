Tom Cruise, crew 'sweat costs' on 'Mission Impossible' sets

Tom Cruise, crew 'sweat cost' on 'Mission Impossible' sets

Tom Cruise has landed in trouble with Mission Impossible bosses for exceeding budget limitations.

Reportedly, the actor has splashed a whopping £290million during the production of the anticipated seventh and eighth installments of the action film.

Daily Mail reports an inside source: "People are starting to sweat on the costs now.

"Nobody could have predicted what has happened but the fact is those delays and extra costs are stacking up now and it’s starting to get noticed.

"Even with someone as big as Tom and these films, it’s the sort of money that has leveraged the studio heavily and bosses are desperate to start seeing things hit the screen.'

MI:7 release date of September 2022 has shifted to July 2023.