 
close
Saturday February 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Gigi Hadid’s 17-month-old daughter Khai is already a super model: see pic

Gigi Hadid unveiled baby girl Khai's rare picture

By Web Desk
February 12, 2022
Gigi Hadid’s 17-month-old daughter Khai is already a super model: see pic
Gigi Hadid’s 17-month-old daughter Khai is already a super model: see pic

Gigi Hadid likes to keep her daughter off the limelight as she rarely shares her pics; however, she recently unveiled baby girl’s latest picture and fans couldn’t help but dub the 17-month old Khai as a supermodel.

Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old model dropped her little girl’s photo, donning a denim jacket that featured her name embroidered on it. She paired the jacket with blue checked baggy jeans and white shoes.

Gigi Hadid’s 17-month-old daughter Khai is already a super model: see pic

Although, fans couldn’t see Khai’s face, they were stunned by her style statement.

Gigi Hadid’s 17-month-old daughter Khai is already a super model: see pic

The photo was included in Hadid’s recent photo-dump as she gave fans an insight into her life, munching on sushi, cocktails and other wintertime delights.

Gigi Hadid’s 17-month-old daughter Khai is already a super model: see pic

Hadid welcomed the little girl in September 2020 with her ex Zayn Malik. The pair remained in on-off relationship since 2015.

However, the lovebirds parted their ways in October 2021 amid the One Direction alum’s messy feud with Yolanda Hadid. 

Gigi Hadid’s 17-month-old daughter Khai is already a super model: see pic