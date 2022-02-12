Gigi Hadid’s 17-month-old daughter Khai is already a super model: see pic

Gigi Hadid likes to keep her daughter off the limelight as she rarely shares her pics; however, she recently unveiled baby girl’s latest picture and fans couldn’t help but dub the 17-month old Khai as a supermodel.

Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old model dropped her little girl’s photo, donning a denim jacket that featured her name embroidered on it. She paired the jacket with blue checked baggy jeans and white shoes.

Although, fans couldn’t see Khai’s face, they were stunned by her style statement.

The photo was included in Hadid’s recent photo-dump as she gave fans an insight into her life, munching on sushi, cocktails and other wintertime delights.

Hadid welcomed the little girl in September 2020 with her ex Zayn Malik. The pair remained in on-off relationship since 2015.

However, the lovebirds parted their ways in October 2021 amid the One Direction alum’s messy feud with Yolanda Hadid.



