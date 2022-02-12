Zendaya set to bag over $10m for new film ‘Challengers’: reports

Zendaya is on the peak of her career and she continues to get roped in for big projects as the 25-year-old actor recently landed a role in upcoming film Challengers.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Puck revealed that the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor will be joining Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.
The Euphoria star is expected to earn over $10 million for the project.
The upcoming movie will revolve around the life of a tennis player, named Tashi (Zendaya) as she tries to convince her husband Art – a Grand Slam-champion, to take on lower level challenge as he loses his streak.
Meanwhile, Zendaya recently got her Madame Tussauds wax statue in London.
The wax figure, dressed up in pink suit, was unveiled in an Instagram post. “From cinema screens to tv screens, to buying a home in London, Zendaya is EVERYWHERE rn... and from Friday her figure will be at Madame Tussauds London too," they wrote in caption.
