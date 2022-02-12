Chris Pratt wife Katherine Schwarzenegger reacts to 'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer 

Chris Pratt's wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is sending husband love for his Jurassic World Dominion trailer.
Katherine responded in the sweetest way to Chris Pratt Instagram post.
“Ride that horse hunny go!” she wrote.
The actor plays Velicoraptor trainer, Owen Grady, alongside Bryce Dallas as Claire Dearing in the movie.
The Passengers actor captioned the trailer, “I’m trying to find something clever to say. But… for once I’m speechless.”
Jurassic World Dominion is the third film of the Jurassic World series and the sixth installment of the Jurrasic Park franchise.
Pratt and Dallas will be sharing the screen with Jeff Goldblum who’ll reprise his original role as Ian Malcolm with Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Sam Neill as Alan Grant.
The movie will hit theaters on 10th June 2022.
