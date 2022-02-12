Prince William, Kate Middleton implement THIS strict rule for their kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton have always made the upbringing of their kids their priority.

From taking their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to outdoor adventures to providing them with normal schooling, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared how they want to give their kids a regular childhood.

Part of their hands-on parenting includes rules that their kids are expected to follow which, in particular, shouting is completely "off limits".

However, in the event that it does happen the parents make sure to deal with the situation calmly.

A source told The Sun: "Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal."

"There’s no ’naughty step’ but there is a ‘chat sofa’.

"Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them."