Jennifer Aniston called 'sweetest and kindest landlady anyone ever had'

Actress Isla Fisher on Friday called Jennifer Aniston the " sweetest and kindest landlady anyone ever had" as the "Friends" star turned 53.

Hollywood stars and thousands of fans sent birthday greetings to Jennifer Aniston on social media.

The actress shot to global fame for her role as Rachel Green on the hit sitcom Friends.

Taking to her Instagram, Isla, the wife of Sacha Baron Cohen, shared three pictures with Aniston, with one featuring Courteney Cox.

She shared her first picture with caption, "Happy birthday Jen".

In the second Insta story, Isla called Jennifer Aniston, " The sweetest and kindest landlady anyone ever had."



"Thanks for the laughs and joy you bring," she captioned her third photo with Aniston and Cox.













