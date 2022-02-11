Arnold Schwarzenegger fawns over daughter Katherine’s pregnancy: ‘Almost a granddad!’

Famed actor Arnold Schwarzenegger sheds light on the excitement he feels when thinking about the dream of getting to become a grandparent “all over again.”

The famed actor got candid about it all in his interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The 74-year-old star started off his adorable admission by saying, “It's on the way, and I'll tell you one thing, that it is the easiest thing to be a grandfather. Why do you say that?”



“Because they come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, put her on the horse, put her with the dog. I play with the dog. And after two hours, they leave.”

Before concluding Schwarzenegger even gushed over the love he has for Katherine “He's a fantastic guy. A great son-in-law. I love my daughter Katherine is so wonderful and I'm so proud of her. They're great. When they come over the whole house lights up. And the animals are there.”