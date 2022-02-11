Queen’s bid to support Queen Camilla precedent ‘may topple’ Firm’s popularity: report

Experts believe Queen Elizabeth’s decision to publically support the idea of Queen consort Camilla may prove to be the undoing of the Firm’s popularity.



This claim has been issued by royal expert Jack Royston during an appearance with Good Morning Britain.

While speaking about the historic move Mr Royston began by issuing a disclaimer and admitted, "I’ve got absolutely nothing against Camilla, and this isn’t about how she does the job. She does the job well."



"The point here is the public don’t want it, the numbers are really clear. They might be less forceful in their opinion now than they were in the past, but 44 percent of people want Camilla to be Princess Consort rather than Queen Consort."

He also pointed towards the need to remember why the idea of Princess Camilla rather than Queen Camilla was presented back in the day.

For Mr Royston it all comes down to the fact that the Royal Family was "emotionally indifferent to Diana," because of her nontraditional ways but the title decision was revoked because the Queen perhaps wanted to show respect towards Prince William and Harry’s mother.

“[Diana] was suffering and they didn’t care. And what this did, it was a sacrifice, bear in mind, the Queen has always seen service as being a sacrifice, this was a sacrifice out of respect for Diana that showed the world that the Royal family do care, and it wasn’t going to be business as usual after Diana died.”

At the same time the Firm may also be criticized for this decision too, and Mr Royston also told I News in a separate interview, "She’s made it a story about Camilla’s acceptance by her into the Royal Family, rather than a story about Charles putting his foot down and insisting on something that public, as far as polling goes, don’t actually want."