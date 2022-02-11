Queen taught lesson on 'loyalty' to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with Camilla news

File Footage





The Queen is said to have taught Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a lesson on "loyalty" by announcing the recent news on Camilla.

According to American PR Expert Eric Schiffer, the monarch’s announcement on the eve of Ascension Day was done because of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s silence.

He added that the monarch "does not view them as being loyal" as the couple’s past actions were a "decapitation" of her trust.

Schiffer told the Daily Star: "I think the Queen’s move (Camilla announcement) seems designed, in part, to public opinion by creating this further connection to the crown and is clearly, secondarily directed at Meghan and Harry and their loyalty. It (loyalty) means something to her (Queen).

"The silence by Harry and Meghan suggests that the message may have been received.

"I think it sends a message that loyalty counts, which I don’t think the Queen views as being loyal. Quite the opposite, It is sort of a decapitation of loyalty."