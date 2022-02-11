Katy Perry cracks the code to her 'mom guilt', shares secret to blissful motherhood

Singer Katy Perry, a new mom to daughter Daisy Bloom, talks all about life as a mother in a candid chat.



Katy Perry gave birth to Daisy Bloom with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August 2020.

The pop icon discussed how the real ‘mom guilt’ can look like.

In an interview with Audacy via ET Canada, the Dark Horse singer said, "All of my friends that are my peers in the music world, I’m a ‘mom pusher… don’t just be career-focused for the rest of your life. This is a beautiful gift. It just opens and expands your heart in such incredible ways when you have your own children.”

"It’s a real thing that moms talk about all the time, especially working moms and matriarchs” continued Perry.

Mentioning the cheat code to a happy motherhood, Katy stated, "I think if everyone’s happy, if I’m happy, then she’s happy, and if she’s happy, I’m happy. I have a great partner that is such a wonderful help. And when I’m not working, I’m just in 24/7 mom-zone.”