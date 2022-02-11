Megan Fox 'pleased' to finalise divorce settlement with Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and ex-husband Brian Austin Green have smoothly finalised their divorce settlement and the 35-year-old actor couldn't be more 'pleased' to move on.
According to Us Weekly’s recent reports, the Transformer star, who recently finalised her divorce after more than a year of parting ways with Green, has ‘moved’ on from her past "and is pleased with the outcome of the divorce settlement.”
The actor is “thankful for the guidance she had during the divorce from her attorney, Laura Wasser,” reported the magazine.
The former couple, who tied the knot in June 2010, shares three sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey.
Fox and Green filed for divorce in October of last year and reached the settlement without a prenup.
Earlier in January 2022, the Jennifer's Body actor announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly by unveiling swoon-worthy video of her proposal.
Berlin Film Festival opened Thursday with a pared-down format designed to reduce COVID-19 infection risks
Preity Zinta, co-owner of IPL team Punjab Kings, announced that she will not be able to attend the IPL auction
Mahira Khan says there is no bias against other religions in showbiz
Kubra Khan might just end up in an arranged marriage and her reasoning behind it is hilarious!
Insiders shared that Meghan Markle had "lost it" causing Kate Middleton to be very upset
Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon passed away at the age of 86