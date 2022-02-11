Siddhant Chaturvedi calls his first ever audition a 'disaster'

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recalled details from his first audition which turned out to be a complete ‘flop’.



At that time, Siddhant had no knowledge of a camera location or how things operated on screen.

It was by coincidence that the Gehraiyan star accompanied one of his theatrical buddies to an audition for advertising so he too decided to give it a shot, which was embarrassing while his friend blew it.

In an interview with Mashable India , Chaturvedi said, “Pehla audition bohot bura hua. Camera mein dekhne bhi nahi aata tha mujhe, kaise kya karna hai aur kaafi gaali padi. Uske baad maine thaan li ki kuch karke rahunga. Phir main roz Aram Nagar-Versova circuit mein ghoomne laga (My first audition was terrible. I didn’t even know how to look at the camera or do anything else. I was criticised a lot. After that, I was determined to succeed, so I started doing the rounds of the Aram Nagar-Versova circuit).”

Siddhant gradually rose to fame with his Bollywood debut film Gully Boy in which despite playing a minor role came out as a success for him.