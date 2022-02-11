Nicole Kidman's daughters had THIS reaction to mum's Oscar nomination

Nicole Kidman got candid about her and daughters' reaction to Oscar nomination for her role in Being the Ricardos.

During her conversation on The View’s Thursday episode, Kidman gave an insight into the moment when she received the news of landing the Best Actress nomination.

The 54-year-old actor said that she was having breakfast with her husband Keith Urban and daughters Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose, when the nominations were being announced.

“We had come back from (her native) Australia; we were jet-lagged,” detailed The Undoing actor, “And suddenly I get a FaceTime call and my kids are like, 'Your phone's going (off) — someone's FaceTiming you, Mom.' And I pick it up and they go, 'You've just been nominated for an Oscar.' "

She admitted breaking down into tears as "there's so much emotion attached to (the movie) that I didn't realize I was carrying” expressed Kidman who previously won Oscar for The Hours in 2002.

However, her daughters’ hilarious reaction soon broke through her emotional vibes.

“My kids are looking at me like, 'Wow, congrats, Mom. Anyway, we're gonna be late, we gotta get going,'” she revisited.

The Big Little Lies star also lauded her family for its support. “The family has to come and has to support — I'm asking for them to let me go and do it and take time away from them,” she added.