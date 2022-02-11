Watch: Shakira drops her rendition on ‘That's Not My Name' reel trend

Music icon Shakira has joined the popular That's Not My Name trend.

While the Internet is buzzing with the latest social media trend, the Waka Waka famed crooner also shared the clippings of some of her iconic performances of her career.

Joining the viral trend, the Hips Don’t Lie singer turned to her Instagram handle and shared the reel with caption, “My name is Shakira, but they call me… Mi nombre es Shakira, pero me dicen… #ThatsNotMyName”

The clip features the queen of pop’s iconic performances in hit music videos including, Wolf and Loca.

Take a look.



