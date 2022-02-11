Kubra Khan’s response to getting in an ‘arranged marriage’ will leave you in splits

Kubra Khan might just end up in an arranged marriage and her reasoning behind it is something majority of youngsters can relate with!
The Sinf-e-Aahan actress had a hilarious reply to a fan’s query on her personal Instagram in which the user asked her, “Would you ever go for an arranged marriage?”
Kubra chose to reply to the fan with a fun jibe, writing, “Jo halaat hain lagta hai uspe hi jana hai behtar hai behan (Looking at the current situation, it seems like the best option sister).”
Her response was reshared by various online portals, with fans responding in an equally hilarious way, with one user writing, “Situation is of not getting married at all!” and others leaving numerus laughing emojis in the comment sections.
Have a look:
