Kangana Ranaut's LOCK UPP Teaser out: 16 controversial celebrities to be in prison

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming reality show LOCK UPP’s teaser was released by the makers.

The teaser shows Kangana as the jailer who will have 16 controversial celebrities in a prison for about 72 days. The contestants will have to follow the rules set by her.



The Queen actress shared the teaser of the upcoming reality show on Instagram.

She captioned it, “Mera jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa! Get ready for #LockUpp streaming FREE from 27th Feb on @mxplayer and @altbalaji. Trailer out on 16th Feb.”

In the teaser, the 34 years old actress says, “There are two types of people in this world, one who like me and the other who are those B grade strugglers who live in the news by doing evil to me. Such haters made FIRs to suppress my voice and apply the formula of nepotism."

"They made my life a 24*7 reality show. But now it’s my turn. I am bringing ‘The Father of Biggest Reality Show’ My Jail My Rules'," added Kangana.

The show, produced by Ekta Kapoor will stream on MX player from 27th February 2022.