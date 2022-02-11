Prince William visits Dubai’s world Expo

Duke of Cambridge Prince William, second in line to the British throne, visited Dubai´s world Expo, where the UK pavilion was marking a ‘national day’.
The official Twitter handle of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared photos and videos of Prince William’s visit to the Dubai expo.
Prince William tweeted, “Reunited with some of the 2021 @Earthshotprize Winners and Finalists @expo2020dubai. It’s so great to see them here, showcasing their initiatives on a global scale again.”
He was also greeted by the royal fans outside the UK pavilion.
“So great to see everyone outside the UK Pavilion @expo2020dubai,” Prince William said while sharing the video.
He discussed his Earthshot Prize, which rewards innovative solutions to environmental problems, and his United for Wildlife scheme with UAE officials.
