Kim Kardashian showers praises on Sarah Jessica Parker

Kim Kardashian showered praises on Sarah Jessica Parker as she watched the latest episode of "And Just Like That..."
"The most stunning kindest human being Sarah Jessica Parker. "And Just Like That. This show just makes me so happy."
In an earlier Instagram story, she said, "I'm just finally catching up on last week's episode and this show just makes me so happy! And I'm also really happy that Miranda is a readhead again".
Queen Elizabeth ended up crying in the bathroom on the plane when her beloved passed away
Prince Charles reportedly has four options to choose from
Experts reveal the true reaction Prince William had to plans of making Camilla queen consort
Billie Eilish and brother Finneas met the Bidens at the White House
Virginia Giuffre reportedly facing a cross-examination session as Prince Andrew’s legal team preps
Prince Harry is mulling another solo flight to UK