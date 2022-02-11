 
Friday February 11, 2022
Kim Kardashian showers praises on Sarah Jessica Parker

Kim Kardashian is a fan of "And Just Like That.."

By Web Desk
February 11, 2022
Kim Kardashian showered praises on Sarah Jessica Parker as she watched the latest episode of "And Just Like That..."

"The most stunning kindest human being Sarah Jessica Parker. "And Just Like That. This show just makes me so happy."

In an earlier Instagram story, she said, "I'm just finally catching up on last week's episode and this show just makes me so happy! And I'm also really happy that Miranda is a readhead again".

