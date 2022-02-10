PSL 2022: Multan Sultans thrash Peshawar Zalmi in one-sided match

— PCB

LAHORE: Multan Sultans were able to get the better of the Peshawar Zalmi in the 16th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition, courtesy of some amazing bowling from Khushdil Shah and Blessing Muzarabani and a sensational 68-run knock of Shan Masood.

The in-from Sultans were invited to bat first by Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz and they handed a 183-run target.

However, the Zalmi never looked comfortable as both Kamran Akmal and Haider Ali were sent back to the pavilion in the first five overs.



Both Sultans and Zalmi were playing their second fixtures against each other today.

England's Liam Livingstone scored 24 runs off 16 runs but he was dismissed by Abbas Afridi with 42 runs on the scoreboard.

Sohaib Malik played a good knock of 44 runs off 31 balls as he tried to bring the run chase on track, but he was too dismissed by Imran Tahir in the 14.1 over with Zalmi's score of 102.

In the late overs, Ben Cutting scored quick 23 runs with two sixes, but the ship for Zalmi had already sunk as Sultans were once again terrific in today's game.

Khushdil took three wickets for 26 runs in 3.3 overs, while Zimbabwe's Muzarabani was the stand-out bowler with three scalps for 18 runs in four overs.

Dahani took two wickets, while Imran Tahir and Abbas Afridi took one each.

Sultan's innings



Sultans posted the total of 182 courtesy of Shan Masood’s terrific 68 runs and Tim David's sensational 34 runs off 18 balls. Their openers Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan provided them with a 98-run opening stand.



Rizwan scored 34 runs, as he didn't look in the flow today, but Masood continued his rich form by playing a 68-run inning of 49 balls with the help of eight fours and one six which provided a solid foundation for other batters to launch an onslaught against the Zalmi bowlers in the late overs.

For Zalmi, experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik was economical as he conceded only nine runs in two overs.

Salman Irshad, Wahab Riaz and Saqib Mahmood took two wickets each, but they were also smashed badly.

Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans have beaten all the other teams — Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United — in the PSL 2022.

Playing XI:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad