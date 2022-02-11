Prince Harry unveils truth behind Camilla relationship rumors: ‘Wicked step-mother’

Prince Harry breaks his silence over rumours of Duchess Camilla being the alleged wicked stepmother to both him and his brother Prince William.



Prince Harry broke down the rumours himself while issuing a revelation about the relationship he and Prince William share with their step-mother.



All the revelations have been made in a 2018 book and according to Express UK, one of its excerpts reads, “To be honest, she’s always been very close to me and William.”

“She’s not a wicked stepmother. Look at the position she’s coming into. Don’t feel sorry for me and William, feel sorry for her.”

“She’s a wonderful woman and she’s made our father very, very happy which is the most important thing. William and I love her to bits.”

It’s no secret that Prince Charles and Camilla’s relationship started off with an admission of adultery, back in 1994. It occurred on Charles: The Private Man, The Public Role with Jonathan Dimbleby, on ITV.