Queen Elizabeth utterly wept in plane bathroom after ‘special royal’ died

Queen Elizabeth once reportedly broke down crying in the plane bathroom when she found out one of her beloved family members passed away while she was on a flight in Kenya.



This revelation has been made by the host of Podcast Royal, Rachel Burchfield.

Rachel Burchfield made this claim while speaking to the Podcast Royal and started off by telling listeners, “When she [Queen] boarded the plane on the way to the UK, it was during the flight, the gravity of her loss hit her. The mask slipped once they were airborne.”

Even the biographer of Eric Sherbrooke Walker, Nicholas Best referenced the incident further and told The Guardian, “The Queen left her seat after a while.”

"Her face was set when she returned, but it was obvious to the other passengers that she had been in the loo, having a good long cry’.”