Princess Eugenie reveals son August’s adorable nickname on first birthday

Princess Eugenie’s first born son August turned one on Wednesday, February 9

Princess Eugenie’s first born son August turned one on Wednesday, February 9, and the British royal marked the day with a special Instagram post.

The daughter of Queen Elizabeth’s disgraced son Prince Andrew, 31-year-old Eugenie shared two unseen photos of her baby to mark his first birthday with the caption also revealing his adorable nickname.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie,” the Princess wrote in her post, which included an heartwarming family picture of her, little August, and his dad Jack Brooksbank on a snowy mountain.





Sharing another picture of the ‘special soul’ that is August, Eugenie penned, “You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!"

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot back in 2018 and their son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, was born last year.