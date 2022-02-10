Prince Charles contracts Covid-19 for second time

Prince Charles has contracted Covid-19 and is isolating.
In a statement by Clarence House on Twitter, it was revealed that the Prince of Wales was "deeply disappointed" over the development as he had to cancel his activities for the day.
A message on the prince's official Twitter page read: "This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating. "HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."
Last night, the Prince of Wales was present at an event to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The British Museum with Home Secretary Priti Patel and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
It is pertinent to mention this is the second time he has contracted the virus, as he first fell ill in 2020.
Take a look:
Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room on January 9
Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped up shoot for his upcoming yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan
Britney Spears danced to her 2007 track from 'Blackout' album
Angelina Jolie criticized Congress for not reauthorizing the bill in nearly 10 years.
Alia Bhatt wins hearts with her brilliant expressions and dance moves in song ‘Dholida’ from ‘Gangubai...
Jennifer Aniston shared a cute video of her dogs