Adele congratulates 'BRIT Awards' winners and nominees: ‘Keep on smashing it’

Adele, who is making headlines with her smashing win at BRIT Awards, penned a short note to congratulate her fellow winners and nominees.

Taking to Instagram, the Hello hit-maker dropped three behind-the-scenes photos from the big event.

While one of the clicks, showed the 33-year-old singer taking selfies with fans, the other portrayed her gleaming with happiness to hold the trophy in her hands.

Expressing gratitude towards the organisers, she captioned the post, “What a night! Thank you @brits, thank you Sally and Tom for being so accommodating.”

“Thank you to everyone who was there in the crowd, you were so loud and loving! Congratulations to all the other winners and nominees, keep on smashing it!, she added.

The powerhouse singer bagged three awards at the prestos event on Tuesday, including her maiden win for genderless Artist Of The Year.