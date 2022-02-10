Mom Kim Kardashian, kids look overjoyed in Vogue Cover story: Pics

Kim Kardashian left fans gushing when she shared a cute picture of her children.
The 41-year-old Kim turned to her Twitter account and shared an adorable picture of her four kids while posing for the Cover story of Vogue.
Sharing the picture, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrote, "Styled by North.”
In the photo, the SKIMS founder can be seen donning a Balenciaga Couture full denim jumpsuit while her children dressed in stylish ensembles.
North, who outfitted all of her siblings for the shoot, wears a white SKIMS t-shirt and a pair of her mom's ripped Levi jeans while practicing her basketball skills on the court.
Meanwhile, Saint looks too cool in a green Kawasaki shirt and purple pants, while Chicago wears a pink football jersey and magenta cowboy boots and Psalm dresses casually in a flannel and cargo pants.
For the unversed, Kim Kardashian is mom to daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2
