Kelly Rizzo marks 'one month without' Bob Saget, pays a heartfelt tribute

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo remembered her late husband in a lengthy post as she marked 'one month without the incredible man.'

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Rizzo shared a video, featuring old clips of her munching on food at different places around the world with her late life-partner.

Recalling the Full House star who was found dead in a hotel room in Florida on January 9, the bereaved widow expressed, “One month without this incredible man. Bob truly lived life to its fullest."

“He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.’ And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world,” she wrote in the caption.

"He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest," shared Rizzo.

Kelly Rizzo's recent Instagram post

“Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy. I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this,” she added.

