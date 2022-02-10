Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone go 'Beqaboo' on streets of Mumbai

 
By Web Desk
February 10, 2022
Ranveer Singh is cheerleading for Deepika Padukone's film Gehraiyaan.

The Band Bajaa Baraat star turned to his Instagram Wednesday night to share a groovy video of himself and Deepika jamming to Gehraiyaan's Beqaboo during a late-night drive.

Ranveer captioned the fun session for an uplifting note for his wife.

"All the cool kids are doing it!" he captioned the post.

Ranveer wore an orange tracksuit with funky sunglasses during the night while Deepika kept her look simple in a blue tee and denim jeans.

Gehraiyaan releases February 11 on Amazon Prime.