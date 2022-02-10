Kim Kardashian begins journey to become attorney after baby bar

Kim Kardashian is ready to fulfill her life-long wish of becoming an attorney.
The 41-year-old KKW Beauty founder turned to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her notepads reading, "Kim is my lawyer" and a bunch of textbooks scattered around a zoom call on her laptop.
"And so it begins again #lawschool," captioned Kim alongside the post.
Kim decided to follow the footsteps of her attorney father Robert Kardashian when she opted for a baby bar exam. After failing three times, in December, the mother-of-four finally passed the test.
"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," she shared at the time.
Harry's former girlfriend said she was questioned by police after the incident
Princess Eugenie shared a couple of new photos of her son
Snoop Dogg and Eminem will perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Snoop Dogg would perform with Eminem and Dr.Dre
Diana's brother avoids reacting to Queen's announcement
Kim's new statement suggests she was not focusing on her own happiness when she was with Kanye West