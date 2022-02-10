Kim Kardashian begins journey to become attorney after baby bar

Kim Kardashian is ready to fulfill her life-long wish of becoming an attorney.

The 41-year-old KKW Beauty founder turned to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her notepads reading, "Kim is my lawyer" and a bunch of textbooks scattered around a zoom call on her laptop.

"And so it begins again #lawschool," captioned Kim alongside the post.

Kim decided to follow the footsteps of her attorney father Robert Kardashian when she opted for a baby bar exam. After failing three times, in December, the mother-of-four finally passed the test.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," she shared at the time.