Julia Fox 'understands' Kanye West's obsession, 'residual feelings' for Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox is playing a compromising girlfriend for Kanye West.
Speaking to Alexander Cooper about beau Kanye West's ongoing feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Julia shared that his reaction is understandable.
"I'm sure there's still some residual feelings, and that's normal, it's human,' Fox said. 'I also know that he's with me now. And that's all that matters.'
The Uncut Gems star later opened up about her experience making adult videos and how they shaped her choices in real life.
"I’m into weirdly, like, partner swapping," she began before admitting that she has never had a chance to try them.
"I feel like I’ve always been so jealous and so possessive in my relationships. I don’t want to be like that in the future.'
