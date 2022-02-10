Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maquire hit a bar with bunch of girls in California

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire partied with several girls Tuesday night.
The dynamic duo was also joined by DiCaprio's girlfriend, Camila Morrone, for a night out in Brentwood, California.
DiCaprio black donned a windbreaker jacket while Morrone slipped into beige longline cardigan and a black bucket hat.
Maguire on the other hand sported a black jacket layered over a black tee and sweatpants.
The stars were spotted chatting, sitting across each other at one of the tables in the bar. quire was later spotted with a blonde lady towards the end of the night.
