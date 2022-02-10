Kim Kardashian reveals her future plan amid Kanye West's plea for reunion

Kim Kardashian has revealed her future plan after split from Kanye West, saying she wants to focus on 'her own happiness'.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good,” the 41-year-old TV star told Vogue for her March 2022 cover story.

The Kardashians' queen went on to say: “Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.”

Kim's truth suggests as she was not focusing her own happiness when she was with Kanye West and sacrificing her bliss for others.

Pete Davison's ladylove explained that she wants to focus on her own needs now that she’s in her 40s, saying she’s “Team Me.”

“I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy.”

“I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star continued.

Reacting to Kim's portrait, Kayne West has once again prayed 'GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER'.

On Wednesday, Kanye shared photos from Kim Kardashian's Vogue shoot which features their four children, asking Almighty to "please bring our family back together."